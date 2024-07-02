PPA: Green and social performance in 2023

The Piraeus Port Authority released the Sustainable Development Report for 2023 in the context of compliance with systematic rules, standards and initiatives for the environment, society and corporate governance, which it has set and has already included in its strategy for development and continuous modernization of the port of Piraeus.

“While achieving its core business objectives of establishing a modern, resilient and competitive company that offers high-level services across all port activities, PPA S.A. simultaneously and systematically implements its ESG action plan. This plan ensures that actions are balanced across the three pillars on an annual basis,” according to the announcement.

The CEO of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, underlined the importance of ESG reporting, stating that for ensuring a strong and resilient company over time, sustainable development is the only path. According to the CEO, economic growth and progress must necessarily go hand in hand with environmental protection and giving back to society. Therefore, the company has long been implementing its comprehensive program, which includes preventive measures for the protection of the environment, sustainable practices, as well as various actions to support society and vulnerable individuals, and to enhance and develop employees through transparency and good corporate governance.

The 2023 Report, accessible on the company’s website, provides detailed insights into Piraeus Port Authority S.A.’s goals, actions and achievements across each action pillar.

Finally, it is highlighted that PPA S.A. has received recognition for the third consecutive year as one of Greece’s most sustainable companies from the QualityNet Foundation, based on its annual assessment and performance in the three ESG pillars.