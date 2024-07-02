McKinsey: Greece lags behind the European average in AI by almost 50%

Greece ranks 58th among 62 countries in terms of Artificial Intelligence, with the main difficulty being found in securing human resources with appropriate training, due to brain drain, according to a survey of the Tortoise Global AI index presented by McKinsey executives who presented the developments at the global level for the penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to the president and Managing Partner of Greece and Cyprus of McKinsey, George Tsopelas, the Partner of QuantumBlack (the department of McKinsey for IT) Christoforos Anagnostopoulos and Eleftherios Charalambous, Managing Partner of McKinsey, the time has come for action by of Greek business as regards this kind of technology.

“The moment is critical as if it does not act now, the country will be left behind with what this entails for the competitiveness of the economy,” they noted.

Based on research findings, Greek businesses operate in a less friendly environment for Artificial Intelligence, with a lack of relevant technical infrastructure and governance framework, organizational and operational model (51st place out of 62 countries).

Greek businesses are finding it difficult to find human resources even though in professional networking sites like LinkedIn, the penetration of Greek professionals’ skills in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is shown to be very high.

According to the executives of McKinsey, which cooperates with 70% of the 50 largest Greek companies, Greece is also one of the largest (percentage) exporters of talent in this sector, with the AI brain drain being one of the biggest blows to the development of the Greek economy.

In Greece, the penetration of Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation, which is to a large extent its prerequisite, still lags behind the European average by approximately 50%, in all businesses regardless of size. However, the percentage of companies considering adopting AI systems doubled from 2021 to 2023.