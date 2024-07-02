Energean: Application for carbon dioxide storage in Prinos

EnEarth, a subsidiary company of the Energean group, submitted an application for the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Storage Permit in Prinos, Kavala, to the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP).

According to the application, the storage capacity of the first phase of the project will be up to 1 million tons of CO2 per year, while in full development, the storage capacity can reach 3 million tons per year.

Suitability as a storage location

With the application filed by EnEarth, it requests: the approval of the suitability as a CO2 storage site as it has been demarcated and specified in the ‘Exploration Permit’ and the activation of the CO2 storage right.

On the occasion of the filing of the application for the ‘Storage Permit’, Dr. Katerina Sardis, CEO and Country Manager of Energean in Greece stated:

“The filing of the application is a decisive step for the implementation of the project and proves the commitment of EnEarth and the Energean group for an investment, which in its first phase will be about 500 million euros. The granting of the ‘Storage Permit’ will be a milestone that will guarantee the realization of the Prinos storage project on time and on a realistic basis.

The importance of the project is huge for the industry of our country and the wider region and the jobs in the sector, as well as for the environment, the Greek economy and the local communities. The unfortunate development of the natural gas storage project in South Kavala should be a guide, so that the failures of the past can be avoided and this new project can proceed safely and in the shortest possible time.”

It is noted that the application is accompanied by a series of studies and technical reports on the adequacy and the suitability of the underground warehouse.