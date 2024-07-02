Major overhaul in the Port of Lavrion

Piraeus Bank and Dimand are proceeding with the redevelopment of the coastal area in the port of Lavrion, an investment estimated at 300 million euros, but this is not the only development initiative in Attica.

After almost two decades of efforts, the municipality of Lavrion has an approved General Town Planning Plan through which tourism and recreational uses have been assigned to coastal private and municipal properties adjacent to the port of Lavrion.

At the same time, the city of Keratea is expanding, while urban planning studies are progressing in the coastal areas of the municipality of Lavrion, giving the possibility of building residences in an organized manner with the necessary infrastructure.

The road for the redevelopment of the area that housed the textile factory, Aegean, and other properties in the wider area has opened, as well as for the utilization of the important real estate owned by the Municipality of Lavrion.

Redevelopment

At the same time, a competition for the utilization of the Lavrion Port Organization S.A. is underway by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund through the sale of a majority stake (at least 50% plus one share). The interest is great. Eight investment schemes have expressed interest and the tender is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The mayor of Lavreotiki, Dimitris Loukas, noted to “Naftemporiki” that the large redevelopment project of the municipality’s properties that will upgrade the cities of Lavrion and Keratea is underway, rendering both places suitable for permanent residence, but also a pole of attraction for visitors, combining tourist and cultural activities with the view of the sustainable development of the wider area.