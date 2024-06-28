Attica Group signs agreement with Stena RoRo for long-term charter

The vessels will be built by Stena RoRo at China’s CMI Jinling Weihai shipyard and are expected to be delivered in April and August 2027.

With a length of up to 240m, Attica’s two new vessels are the largest ever ordered by a Greek shipping company.

The transport capacity of 1,500 passengers and 3,320 linear meters of garage (about 200 trucks) per ship for the service of cars, trucks and trailers, will significantly enhance the overall transport capacity of the Group on the Adriatic lines that will be active.

The new ships will be certified methanol ready and battery ready, with engines designed to run on 3 different types of fuel.

Also, they are equipped with state-of-the-art technology for optimal environmental performance and the reduction of gaseous pollutant emissions as well as a series of other technical features, resulting in a significant reduction of gaseous pollutant emissions by 60% per transport project, compared to existing ships.

The agreement provides for the construction by Stena RoRo of two vessels, on behalf of Attica, under a bare charter contract, for a period of 10 years, with an option to purchase the vessels from the end of the fifth charter year.

It also includes the prospect of expansion for the construction by Stena RoRo, on behalf of Attica, of two additional ships.

Following the agreed long-term charter of the 2 new vessels, the Attica Group plans to reorganize the fleet, with the ultimate goal of reducing the environmental footprint through the retirement of older units and reducing the average age of the fleet.

The innovative design of the ships is the product of collaboration between the Stena RoRo team, based on the successful E-Flexer model, and the Attica shipbuilding team, resulting in the creation of a modern and environmentally efficient ship.

The innovative and modern design of the 2 new E-Flexers will further improve the quality of the transport services provided, contributing to the overall upgrade of the travel experience.

The luxurious and comfortable living, dining and entertainment areas are key features of the E-Flexer series, while state-of-the-art navigation systems guarantee the maintenance of a high level of service, based on international standards.