OTE: End of an era for Michael Tsamaz – Kostas Nebis is the new head

OTE’s president and CEO for 14 years, Michael Tsamaz, made his last speech at the company’s annual regular general shareholders meeting on Friday.

From Monday, OTE will be headed by Kostas Nebis.

“The company I am handing over is in excellent operational and financial condition. I am sure that Kostas Nebis will lead OTE even higher. I know that I am leaving the company in good hands,” Tsamaz noted.

“For 2024, we have all the necessary guarantees to face any challenges and fulfill what we have promised for the year. Our operational performance, strong cash flows, advanced networks, excellent services and above all our right culture and values will continue to deliver value to all our stakeholders in the future.”

Nebis has 20 years of experience in the management of fixed and mobile telephony organizations. In order to take over the reins of OTE, he is resigning as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hrvatski Telekom, a listed subsidiary of the Telekom Group (Deutsche Telekom) in Croatia, a position he has held since April 2019.

Before Hrvatski Telekom, he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer Consumer Department of OTE Group, while he was Marketing Director at Cosmote. Before joining OTE, he had successively held marketing management positions in multinational companies from the telecommunications and non-alcoholic beverages sectors, both in Greece and abroad.

He holds a degree in Marketing & Management from the American College of Greece, while he holds an MSc in International Economics, Banking & Finance from Cardiff University.

The general assembly decided, among other things, to distribute a dividend of 0.71 euros per share.