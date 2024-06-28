Logo Image

AVAX signs contract with PPC Renewables for solar park in Megalopolis

AVAX Group signed a contract with PPC Renewables for the construction and operation of a 125MW photovoltaic plant in Megalopolis.

It is a project with a budget of 42.9 million euros, which includes the study, procurement, construction and operation of a photovoltaic plant at the locations of Katarrachia and Tripotamos in the municipality of Megalopolis.

The new project includes a connection to an existing outdoor type 33/150kV substation and its extension with a new gate.

According to the AVAX Group, the new agreement reflects AVAX’s strong presence in major energy projects in Greece and abroad, as well as its very good cooperation with PPC Renewables, which was sealed with the recent successful completion of the Agios Christoforos photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Eordaia Kozani, with a nominal capacity of 64,983MW.

