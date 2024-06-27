Public plans investments of 30 million euros over the next three years

Public Group implements an ambitious investment plan of 30 million euros over the next three years.

The plan includes strengthening the network of Public + home stores in Greece and Cyprus, with the presentation of its entire product range, giving even greater emphasis to the category of household appliances, including same-day delivery, installation and demonstration of home products on expanding its services with a focus on flexible payment methods.

The aim is to expand the market share, which is estimated at 20%, but also to strengthen the consumer experience. In the long term, Public in Ellinikon, which is expected to be ready in 2026, will have a prominent position in the chain’s network. It will expand in 3 floors and is estimated to be one of the most impressive stores of the Public group.

The goal is to increase its stores from 59 to 70. For 2024, continuing an annual investment plan of more than 10 million euros, Public aims to create new “Public + home” stores, the installation of iRepair in all Public, but also the creation of 24 shop-in-shops with Vodafone.

According to Robby Bourlas, CEO of Public Group, 2023 was a profitable but challenging year, marked by the challenging merger of two brands of Public and Media Markt.

In summary, the company recorded high profitability with recurring operating results reaching 20 million euros, essentially quadrupling the result of 2022 which was 5 million euros, it exceeded the 500 million euros sales it had set as a target for 2023 with an increase of 7% compared to 2022, its digital sales reached 30% of the total turnover, the Home Appliances category exceeded 27% of the total turnover, the customer satisfaction index for all services increased and dynamic network development was noted with 10 new “Public + home” stores.