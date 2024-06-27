Consumer Ombudsman: Complaints up 43% in first five months

Complaints to the Consumer Ombudsman increased by 43% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period last year.

More specifically, the trade sectors with the most complaints were the consumer goods sector (36.2%), the electronic communications and postal services sector (19.6%) and the energy and water supply sector (17.1%).

Ιn 2023, the largest increase was recorded in consumer goods (92.8% – almost doubling), health services (80%), electronic communications and postal services (79.6%) and education services (53%).

The Consumer Ombudsman achieves the resolution of complaints in a percentage of almost 80% (67.70% in favor of the consumer, 12.08% in favor of the supplier), which verifies the high efficiency of its provided mediation services.

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos expressed his support for the Consumer Ombudsman both at the institutional level and in terms of infrastructure so that it can respond to its very important work.