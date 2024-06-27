GEK TERNA: Peristeris “sees” operating profit of 700 million euros in 2028

GEK Terna’s CEO, George Peristeris, “sees” an operating profit of 700 million euros for 2028, following the agreement to sell Terna Energy and the assumption of important concessions (Egnatia Odos, Attikis Odos and Northern Road Axis of Crete).

As he said, the sale of 36.6% of Terna Energy will enhance GEK Terna’s additional liquidity by 900 million euros.

Furthermore, the Group estimates that upon completion of the agreement, the funds available for investment will be close to 3 billion euros, taking to account the existing cash reserves of the parent company, the expected dividends from all the projects that are or will be put into operation in the next few years (about 10 billion) and the already secured extra leverage margins.

According to Peristeris, the GEK Terna Group will develop into a fully vertical group, with a diversified portfolio of infrastructure and concessions not only at the Greek, but also at the European and international level.

The aim is to claim projects, apart from Greece and in Eastern Europe, not only in infrastructure but also in waste and water management infrastructure.