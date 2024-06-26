“Made in Germany” the 88th TIF, with high expectations for new Greek-German collaborations

“Made in Germany” 88th TIF aspires to be a milestone for the further strengthening of Greek-German economic cooperation.

This year’s TIF, with Germany as the Honored Country, as the CEO of TIF-Helexpo, Kyriakos Pozrikidis, pointed out to “Naftemporiki”, has the prospects of being one of the best organizations, competing with the year when the US was the honored country (83rd TIF, 2018) and its work will be framed by a multitude of conference, cultural and entertainment events.

The German government will be represented at a high level at the 88th TIF, as the German Pavilion will be inaugurated by the Federal Minister and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Robert Habeck. The exhibition will also be attended by other German Ministers and Deputy Ministers, both of the Federal German Government and of the individual states.

“Made in Germany” with 110 exhibitors

The German participation, as pointed out by the Director of the Northern Greece Branch of the Greek-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, George Theodorakis, will be presented in a total of 6,000 sq.m. with the slogan “made in Germany” and the participation of more than 110 exhibitors from Germany – companies and institutions – from start-ups to giants of the German economy. Among them are the companies SIEMENS, Fraport, BASF and Bayer, while German companies from the Energy, Environment, Technologies, Logistics, Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, R&D, Insurance and Banking sectors will also be present.

Moreover, the thematic days, which, as Theodorakis added, will take place on the main stage of the German Pavilion are based on the strongest sectors of the German economy:

-Logistics, transport, transportation, shipping economy

-Health care industry, drug and health technologies, pharmaceutical industry

-Renewable energy sources, energy saving, environmental technologies, sustainability

-Education and research

– Digitization, digital economy, data economy, start-ups