Bank of Piraeus cooperates with Dimand in four important projects

The managing director of Piraeus Bank, Christos Megalou, and the managing director of Dimand, Dimitris Andriopoulos, announced four important projects – developments on the sidelines of their strategic cooperation, as it was announced by “Naftemporiki” on June 18.

The projects will expand in an area of 127 thousand square meters) and the construction cost will amount to 0.5 billion euros (initial estimate) and concern:

The renovation of the offices at 4 Korai Street in the center of Athens, a property at Lykourgou and Aiolou Streets (known as Lambropoulos property) also in the center of the capital, the development in the former Fix Brewery property (Thessaloniki), as well as the development of a large property of the former Aegean textile industry in the port of Lavrion.

The Korai building will be renovated and sold by Dimand to Piraeus Bank in order to accommodate its central offices.

The Lambropoulou property will be renovated, while the Bank is already financing the Fix project.

Regarding Lavrion, the cooperation has started with the assignment of the urban development of the property by the Bank to Dimand. The development will include residences, shops, etc. and will essentially be an extension of the city of Lavrion.