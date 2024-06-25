Attica Group keeping its leading role worldwide in transport capacity

Attica Group remains a leader in the passenger shipping industry, occupying the second position worldwide in passenger carrying capacity, with the operation of 45 ships in 4 countries, 63 unique destinations and 79 ports.

The Greek company operates under the brands Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and ANEK Lines in the Greek islands while it also holds a percentage of 49% in the company AFRICA MOROCCO LINKS SA (AML), which runs routes between Morocco and Spain.

The company has also expanded its presence in the tourism industry, acquiring two hotels in Naxos and Tinos. With 1,882 employees, the group had a turnover of 588.3 million euros in 2023, while its environmental investments to reduce the index of GHG emissions from ships per nautical mile amounted to 19.1 million euros.

At the level of social support, the group increased the total value of the programs by 28%, distributing 124,564 discount tickets, while it continued to implement and support voluntary contribution actions, with the participation of more than 10% of its employees.

Attica Group, through a daily process, continues to evaluate the performance of 100% of its employees, while it provided training to 79.9% and 69.8% of office and ship employees respectively, which corresponds to 13,245 hours. It also increased the number of training programs it implemented by 15%, while informing 100% of employees on Responsible and Sustainable Development issues at least once.

In 2023, as the group reported, there was no complaint about the living conditions of its workers on ships, while as part of its policy it defended female leadership, increasing the participation of women in all administrative positions in offices and on ships by 8.8% and 37.5% respectively. The transport work of the group showed an increase in 2023 compared to 2022.

In particular, Attica Group ships carried 6.5 million passengers, 1 million passenger cars and 420 thousand trucks, marking an increase of 6.6% , of 3.1% and 1.9% respectively in relation to 2022. Correspondingly, the number of routes increased by 8.7% compared to 2022.

Investments

Attica Group has been implementing a series of environmental investments to achieve a comprehensive plan that includes short-term, medium-term and long-term goals and constitutes the group’s decarbonization roadmap.

It is a wide range of objectives that are achieved through a series of actions that extend from modifying and adapting itineraries to minimize gas emissions to conducting a study on the use of alternative fuel in newly built ships of the fleet.

By 2023, it had invested 6.8 million euros in technologies to improve the energy efficiency of the fleet, with the aim of reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Also, the installation of scrubbers on the Superfast I and Superfast II ships was completed.

In the context of the implementation of the extensive investment program focusing on the reduction of its environmental footprint and the upgrading of the fleet, Attica Group signed a memorandum of cooperation with the ONEX Group’s Elefsis and Syros Shipyards. The memorandum, with a total budget of 1 billion euros and a duration of ten years, provides for the exclusive realization in the above shipyards of maintenance, retrofitting, repair and environmental upgrading of Attica Group’s existing ships, as well as the possibility of building new modern ships. In addition to the contribution to meeting the needs of the group, the agreement has a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the Greek shipbuilding and repair activity.