AEGEAN “Best Regional Airline in Europe” at the World Airline Awards 2024

At the same time, it ranked second among the best airlines in “The World’s Best Regional Airline 2024” and third in the ranking for “The Best Airlines in Southern Europe 2024.”

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, stated: “On this occasion of our 25th anniversary, we are proud and honored to be named the Best Regional Airline in Europe at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards. This 14th win in this category and our 13th consecutive year, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our entire team. It is a truly remarkable achievement for us in such a competitive and challenging industry. As we celebrate this anniversary, we are more committed than ever to enhancing our services and providing our passengers with high standards of service and hospitality. Thank you to all our loyal customers and my colleagues for making this success possible.”

On his part, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “We congratulate AEGEAN Airlines on being named the Best Regional Airline in Europe at the 2024 World Airline Awards. This impressive milestone marks a fabulous 14th win in this category, including 13 consecutive years which is a truly remarkable achievement by an airline in this very competitive global region for air travel.”