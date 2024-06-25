“Naftemporiki” awarded the title “European Newspaper of the Year 2024”

“Naftemporiki” was awarded the title “European Newspaper of the Year 2024” in the context of the European Newspaper Award 2024 competition.

During a ceremony held at the Palais Niederoesterreich in Vienna, Austria, the Greek financial business newspaper was applauded by the participants who were impressed by its history.

Dimitris Nikas, the newspaper’s Design Stategist and Creative Art Director, received the award on behalf of “Naftemporiki”.

Nikas expressed his satisfaction saying that “I am very happy and proud of this distinction which coincided with the celebration of 100 years. “I would like to thank Dimitris Melisanidis and George Melisanidis for the trust they showed me to undertake the redesign of the newspaper.”

The committee of the European Newspaper Awards competition praised “Naftemporiki” saying that “it is a highly designed financial newspaper, produced daily by a small team”.

“Naftemboriki” is considered as the most important daily newspaper in Greece, in the field of Economy and Shipping. It is focused on financial-business topics and stands out for its serious and elegant design and the appropriate use of photos and charts.

It should be noted that 136 newspapers published in 22 countries took part in this year’s 25th competition. More than 3,500 nominations were submitted, which were judged by a 14-member jury. Each year the jury awards four major prizes for “Newspaper of the Year”.