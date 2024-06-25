Alimos Marina gets the green light for its construction

The Ministries of Environment, Energy and Tourism signed the Joint Ministerial Decision for the approval of the Alimos marina and the environmental conditions.

The marina will have the possibility of 979 berths for pleasure boats, of which 873 are for pleasure boats of various categories and from 12 m to 50 m in length, 95 for nautical boats from 6 m to 15 m in length and 11 for fishing boats.

The concession of the Alimos marina provides, among other things, the possibility of utilizing the land zone with a total area of 210,000 sq.m. for wide uses of tourism, culture and recreation, which allows the implementation of an integrated tourist investment, on the constantly developing coastal front of Attica.

The total permitted construction for the building developments is 18,500 sq.m.

The volume of the buildings will be divisible and the buildings will be ground floor, i.e. up to 4.5 m high, while in cases of a first floor, its total height will not exceed 7 m.

Among other things, it will include a 5-star hotel with a total capacity of 220 beds, nautical facilities (administrative offices, including administrative offices related to the activities of the marina as a whole), restaurants, refreshments, commercial and service shops, offices, outdoor and covered parking areas, swimming pool, areas for cultural and sports activities. There is also provision for extensive areas for walking and cycling.

It is noted that the location of the Alimos marina is considered strategic as it is southwest of Athens, at a distance of 15 km from the city center, 8 km south of the Port of Piraeus and 30 km from the International Airport El. Venizelos.

The project is expected to start in 2025.