HEDNO: Upgrading services by digitizing its network

Faster repair of faults and optimization of service quality are the important benefits for customers from the digitization of the Medium Voltage network completed by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) thereby gaining better supervision of the electricity distribution network.

Committed to the goal of customer-centric operation and the digitization of all its operations, HEDNO strengthens its Technical Services with GIS, an important and necessary tool, which offers the possibility for detailed recording and monitoring of the Network, which is now digitally on screens, unlike the past which was done through maps.

According to the Operator, the digitization of the network upgrades customer service, as it becomes more direct, faster and more targeted. Especially in cases of planned outages or crises due to extreme weather phenomena, the recovery time is accelerated.

At the same time, the GIS provides more immediate information on issues related to the services of HEDNO such as new RES requests, charging stations, execution of projects near the network, etc.).

Through GIS, HEDNO collects data and obtains the exact location of the visible elements of the network, using digital tools such as Mobile Mappers, equipped with LiDAR (technology based on the emission of pulsed laser radiation) and 360° cameras. In this way, it has the possibility both for better preparation in terms of prevention and maintenance, as well as for the coordination of its actions in cases of crises.

A constant priority for HEDNO remains the upgrading of the services provided to customers, with the faster satisfaction of their requests and the improvement of their level of service.