Intracom Telecom undertakes AIA physical security project

Intracom Telecom undertook the project for the physical security of the Athens International Airport (AIA). The company will use the SISC2 Command Control and Operations Coordination platform to create a unified operational picture and enhance situational awareness across AIA’s internal and external infrastructure.

The core of the system is based on Intracom Telecom’s SISC2 technology. Utilizing advanced information integration capabilities, processing and analysis of kinematic data as well as data from ground surfaces, the system improves intrusion detection and automates the activation of alarms and alerts in AIA operations centers. In this way, the AIA’s preparedness against man-made threats and natural disasters is strengthened.

Kostas Kardaras, Director of the Security & Integrated Systems Division of Intracom Telecom, stated: “The AIA adopted the state-of-the-art Command and Control technology of the SISC2 system which was developed specifically to meet the needs and special characteristics of its surface territory of the AIA. The system empowers security in business centers by increasing situational awareness, detecting and classifying threats, and automating threat response with AI-enabled incident management tools. It is a special honor for us that AIA trusts us with such a critical project.”