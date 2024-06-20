The historic Hilton is renamed “The Ilisian” – Investment of 340 million euros by TEMES

The historic Hilton hotel is reconstructed and renamed “The Ilisian”, the president of TEMES, Achilleas Konstantakopoulos, said while presenting the new destination that is being developed in Athens.

It is an investment of a total amount of 340 million euros by TEMES, with the total positive effect of its operation on the Greek economy estimated at 1.25 billion euros, as Nikolaos Georgopoulos, former rector of the University of Piraeus, said, based on a relevant study carried out by the University of Piraeus.

800 jobs

Among other things, up to 800 direct jobs will be created, about three times the number of Hilton in operation.

“The Ilisian” will include a series of entertainment, hospitality and wellness uses, such as a hotel under the name Contrad, branded residences, a club, a swimming pool, restaurants, shops, etc.

The first presentation of the project was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, noting the benefits of the investment, stressing that “an ecosystem of international scope is being created in the center of Athens, based on the rationale for quality and sustainability tourism.”

The new destination will be operational at the end of 2025.