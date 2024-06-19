Lamda Development: METKA undertakes the construction of the Riviera Galleria in Elliniko

LAMDA Development announced that its 100% subsidiary company LAMDA RIVIERA SMSA has completed the process for awarding the construction of Riviera Galleria to the construction company METKA, a 100% subsidiary of Metlen Energy & Metals (formerly MYTILINEOS).

As noted, the Riviera Galleria, which bears the signature of the leading, internationally renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma (Kengo Kuma and Associates) and was designed in collaboration with the Greek design office BETAPLAN, has a total construction area of approximately 23,000 sq.m.

The new shopping destination being developed within the Ellinikon project will offer a rich shopping experience, as well as excellent fine dining and entertainment options, which will attract visitors from all over the world.

METKA will undertake the construction of the Riviera Galleria, which consists of 3 two-storey buildings, which make up a building complex of commercial shops, service shops and leisure areas, while it has underground spaces for auxiliary uses, surrounding area as well as outdoor parking spaces. The duration of construction is estimated at 26 months.