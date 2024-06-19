Ambassador Tsunis: The US has rediscovered Greece

The US has rediscovered Greece, US Ambassador George Tsunis said during his speech at the Athens Riviera Forum 2024, adding that the dynamic revival of Greece’s market brings investments by US companies, while bilateral relations are at their best level ever.

Tsunis spoke of the “economic miracle of Greece.”

“Greece is experiencing an economic transformation,” he said and added that from a country risking to be kicked out of the Eurozone, has transformed to the fastest growing economy in Europe over the last three years.

“Our cooperation is developing at all levels, in all sectors. It is at the best level it has ever been, and this is to the benefit of both the US and Greece”, he said.

He noted that American companies discovered Greece not only for the great food and climate, but because Greece is what every company is looking for and has an exceptional level of brilliant people and workforce.

“It is a huge achievement, which, however, shows what Greek determination means, what Greek spirit and Greek resilience mean,” Tsunis said and added:

The US ambassador emphasized that the economic achievement in Greece did not happen by chance, he attributed it to the hard work of the government and the people and congratulated those who contributed to it.

“Greece came out of the worst economic crisis it could ever experience. It moved very quickly and is currently recording a 2.7% primary surplus.”