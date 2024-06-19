Eight companies of the Superfund to be modernized based on PPC model

The government is planning to modernize eight companies of the Superfund based on the model of PPC.

More specifically, according to the relevant draft law:

A “PPC model” is adopted in the subsidiaries of the Superfund with the aim of more flexibility in matters of staffing, recruitment and procurement. The subsidiary companies are:

OASA and its 100% subsidiaries: Road Transport – OSY and Fixed Transport – STASY

Hellenic Post Office (and its 100% subsidiary: ELTA Courier)

TIF-Helexpo

Organization of Central Markets and Fisheries

Central Market of Thessaloniki

GAIAOSE

Hellenic Saltworks

Corinth Canal

2. A new, more modern governance model of the Superfund is established.

3. HRADF and HFSF are absorbed by the Superfund and merged with it.

4. A new Investment Fund is established, with the purpose of financing or co-financing development investment activities, which will have a significant impact on the social and economic development of the country.

Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, stated: “Following the changes, the Superfund and its subsidiaries are entering a new era with the aim of further developing the economy and better serving the citizens.

Our interventions move in the direction of modernizing the operation of both the Superfund itself and the businesses that operate under its umbrella, as the good operation of many of them directly affects the daily lives of millions of citizens (such as ELTA, OASA etc.).”