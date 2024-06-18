Hellenic Train – OSE: Meeting aimed at developing a modern and safe railway network

The first meeting of the new administrations of Hellenic Train and the Hellenic Railways Organization took place, aiming at the smooth operation of the railway.

Given that both sides are determined to address problems as well as malfunctions of the past, they expressed the will for the development of a modern, fast, comfortable and safe railway network, in full interoperability with the corresponding European networks.

The agreements

In the meeting, which was attended by the President of OSE Giannos Grammatidis, the President of Hellenic Train Athanasios Ziliaskopoulos, the CEO of OSE Panagiotis Terezakis and the CEO of Hellenic Train Roberto Rinaudo, the new managements agreed the following:

The full compliance with the General Traffic Regulation and the intensification of safety checks of the railway system.

The further strengthening of the common Central Traffic Regulator with means and specialized personnel and the institutionalization of additional common procedures for security.

The regulation of all pending and financial disputes of the past of the two organizations.

Finally, it was decided to hold regular coordination meetings between the Managements of the two organizations for the formulation of strategies, but also for the immediate and coordinated treatment and resolution of current issues.