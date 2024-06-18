3PL & Logistics : Greece at the center of Logistics

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and the development of Logistics in general have emerged as key factors for the business world. As the global market develops, Greece is called upon to exploit its potential in this area. Based on the right strategy and investments, the country can establish itself as a center of excellence for Logistics and 3PL services.

A Third-Party Logistics supplier (abbreviated 3PLs, or sometimes TPL) is a business that provides a one-stop service to its customers for external (or third-party) transportation and storage services, either for a part or for the entire operation of their supply chain.

Thanks to its geographical location, Greece is an important hub in commercial activity between Europe, Asia and Africa. With ports like Piraeus and airports serving international cargo flights, Greece has the mapped infrastructure to become a central distribution and warehousing hub for 3PL companies.

However, achieving this goal requires more than these features. A favorable investment climate, stability in legislation and administration, as well as innovative initiatives in technology and online presence are required. 3PL companies are looking for technology solutions that will improve inventory management and deliver data to customers.

Another important aspect is the training and professional development of the workforce. The creation of training and certification programs for workers in the field of Logistics and 3PL services can ensure the existence of qualified personnel and enhance Greece’s competitiveness in the international market.

The future of Logistics and 3PL services in Greece is bright if the country capitalizes on its strengths and demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.