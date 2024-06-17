Samsung Electronics aims for leading market share in Greece’s household appliances

Samsung Electronics is aiming for a leading market share in the household appliances category in Greece, while introducing the end consumer to the world of artificial intelligence as a technology to support their daily life.According to the head of the Consumer Electronics department of Samsung Electronics Hellas, George Tsaousis “our goal is to increase market share in all categories of household appliances and to be No. 1 in the market by the end of 2026.” In terms of financial performance, 2023 is estimated to have closed for Samsung Electronics with a single-digit growth rate compared to 2022, a year in which the turnover reached 347.4 million euros.

2024 has started positively and according to the sales data available to date, the company in Greece is moving at +4% in the consumer electronics sector.

What consumers are asking for

Consumer demand in the category of household appliances has come under pressure, especially in the category of refrigerators and freezers due to the end of the subsidy program that had boosted sales in the previous quarters. However, sports events during the summer are expected to contribute to the increase in sales of televisions, especially large-inch televisions that are consolidating as a consumer trend along with the technological upgrade.

In the meantime, the technology of Artificial Intelligence in household appliances opens a new era for devices that are literally trained to meet the needs of the consumers, with the aim of saving energy but also autonomy in operation.