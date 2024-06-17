Porto Carras Estate: Investments of over 4 million euros in the winery

The Porto Carras Estate sets sail to return to the “golden era” of the 1990s through a large investment program, which exceeds 4 million euros until 2025. At the same time, a restoration-restructuring program has been implemented in the vineyard, which is expected to be completed within two to three years.

The vineyard is the oldest vineyard in Greece, with the first plantings dating back to the late 1960s, and is also the largest organic vineyard in Greece and one of the largest in Europe, with a total area of 4,750 stremmas while replanting is expected to begin in 2025. According to CEO Sergei Smirnov, a total of 2,500 stremmas are used for production and the Porto Carras Estate is focusing on its main varieties and experimenting with some of them, such as Malagouzia, and local varieties, such as Xinomavro and Mavrodafni as well as in the creation of new blends.

Moreover, the company is planning an increase in production capacity to 1 million bottles per year over the next 2-3 years, with boutique winery quality, while a rebranding policy is also underway with the aim of adopting a new and unified character branding and in this direction the labels of the Estate are reduced from 28 to 10 (currently there are 12). Iconic-classic labels of the Estate, however, such as Chateau Porto Carras and Porphyrogennetos will not undergo changes.

The ultimate goal, as Smirnov pointed out, is the restoration and return of the Porto Carras Estate to the “golden era” of the early 1990s.

Regarding the distribution of the company’s products, the goal, as emphasized, is to cover the entire Greek territory, as well as to export mainly to the USA, Canada and Britain.