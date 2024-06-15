Interview of Hedwige Nuyens (European Women on Boards) to Naftemporiki

“Only 26% of the members of the boards of the largest listed companies in Greece are women”, emphasized Hedwige Nuyens, chair of the organization European Women on Boards (EWoB), speaking to Naftemporiki.

“Greece had set targets in the past, but at a relatively low level. However, there are discussions to implement legislatively the Community Directive’, which provides that by the middle of 2026 every company listed on the stock exchange in the European Union must have at least 40% female non-executive directors or have female representation of executive and non-executive executives at least 33%”, she noted.

The head of a European organization that promotes gender equality at the highest levels of decision-making, Hedwige Nuyens was elected Entrepreneur of the Year for Europe in 1999 and has guided thousands of women to build careers. With more than 35 years of experience in banking and finance, she is also the head of the International Banking Federation.