OTE Group: New IT Hub in Volos

OTE Group made a new investment, creating an IT Hub in Volos, which has already started its operation. For its staffing, graduates of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering of the Polytechnic School of the University of Thessaly, covering the specializations IT Business Systems Developer, Software Developer and IT Business Analyst, were selected.

This move is part of the strategic cooperation of the OTE Group with the University of Thessaly (Polytechnic School – Volos, Department of Digital Systems – Larissa, Department of Informatics and Telecommunications – Lamia), which spans the fields of research and innovation, employment of human resources and exchange know-how.

The center will meet OTE’s IT needs, providing IT services both for the Group itself and for Technology projects it undertakes for the private and public sectors.

By the end of the year, the executive potential of the IT Hub will be enhanced, while at the same time the internship part will be strengthened, giving the opportunity to talented young people to gain work experience in the country’s largest technology company.

The IT Hub is housed in modern offices, in the center of the city of Volos, which have state-of-the-art equipment and digital tools that serve all the needs of employees.

In addition, a special development plan has been designed for the people of the IT Hub, through COSMOTE’s IT Next Gen Academy training program. Finally, their visit to the OTE Administrative Building is planned, with the aim of implementing a part of their training, getting to know their colleagues in Athens better and, by extension, the company’s activities.

OTE Group is the perfect employer for people with expertise in new technologies, having hired more than 450 employees with digital and technical skills in the last 2 years.

The IT Hub in Volos is expected to create value both for the company and its people, as well as for the local community. The Group’s goal is to create more IT centers in the Greek region, giving opportunities to other people to be employed in the technology sector while staying in their place.