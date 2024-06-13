The critical role of support vessels in offshore installations and wind farms

A key role in the development of offshore energy activities and especially offshore wind farms is the formation of an adequate institutional framework, which will determine the technical specifications for offshore installation ships, as it was highlighted in a recent conference.

The conference highlighted the prospects created by offshore energy investments and analyzed all the technical conditions and specifications, so that their development, on the one hand, can be achieved in terms of safety and efficiency, removing any possible risk for the facilities and workers, and on the other hand, ensure the orderly and efficient operation of the units.

All the speakers underlined that this implies the coordinated cooperation of all the bodies involved, as well as the existence of a technically sound and legally modern framework.

The Coast Guard’s high-level representation at the meeting demonstrates the importance attached to creating a comprehensive strategy for the development of offshore energy facilities.

According to Aristophanes Stefatos, managing director of the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA), prospects are opening up with the development of offshore energy activities for Greek shipowners and shipbuilding.

HEREMA is at the forefront of the Greek offshore vision, the realization of which requires the participation and contribution of all the relevant productive forces of the country – let alone shipping – and the development of a strong value and supply chain.