ECOLOG gets ABS’ green light for the LCO2 carrier ship

ECOLOG is one step closer to its planning for the development of a network of vessels and infrastructure for the transport of liquefied CO2.

The company has been working with the American classification society – ABS for the design of this type of ship over the last months. ABS approved in principle (AIP) a design of a low pressure, shallow draft, low carbon footprint liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier of 40,000 cubic meters for ECOLOG Services Ltd. (ECOLOG).

The approval given by ABS is the result of extensive collaboration in a joint industry project to develop the design in detail, taking into account the critical characteristics of the LCO2, including the low pressure and shallow draft operational requirements. The design maximizes energy efficiency and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions.

The project team included Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. who developed the hull and cargo tank design as well as Babcock LGE who contributed their expertise on cargo handling systems and integration.

ABS completed design reviews in accordance with the requirements in ABS Marine Vessel Rules and the ABS Guide for Liquefied Gas Carriers with Independent Tanks.

“ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support ECOLOG, Hanwha and Babcock LGE with this new design that supports the global energy transition. The safe transportation of CO2 plays a vital role in the carbon value chain, and we are ready to support such projects with guidance to minimize risks to the crew, vessel and the environment,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

ECOLOG, as a mid-stream CO2 services company, is dedicated to net zero, supporting urgent action on climate change.

ECOLOG is also committed to building and owning a fleet of liquid CO2 carriers to serve the emerging CCUS sector. ECOLOG’s strategy revolves around connecting hard-to-abate emitters with cost-competitive sequestration sites and high-value re-use facilities, utilizing ECOLOG’s midstream infrastructure, including ships and terminals.

“ECOLOG is developing the world’s first large scale CO2 service platform in the CCUS supply chain. ECOLOG has the ambition to build a business that can liquefy, transport and store 50 million tons of CO2 annually anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Panos Deligiannis, Head of Shipping,