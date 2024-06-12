IPTO: Corinth High Voltage Center inaugurated

The High Voltage Center of Corinth, a critical infrastructure that significantly strengthens the energy security of the Peloponnese, was inaugurated.

The Corinth High Voltage Center is part of the wider project of the “Eastern Corridor” for the interconnection of the Peloponnese with Attica, through a new 400 kV overhead transmission line.

The first section of the line between Megalopolis and Corinth has already been put into operation, while the second section (Corinth-Attica) is in the construction phase and is expected to be concluded in 2026.

The new High Voltage Center has modern equipment of closed type technology (GIS), with the aim of shielding its reliable operation. In addition, it is fully digitized with the possibility of communicating – in real time – with the National Energy Control Center, through a state-of-the-art automatic digital protection and control system.

The planning and construction of the Corinth High Voltage Center was carried out with the aim of minimizing the work that will be required during its future connection with the Conversion Station that will be developed for the direct current electrical interconnection of the Dodecanese with the continental system.

The contractor for the project, with a total cost of 25.6 million euros, is the Metlen-Sieyuan consortium.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, stated: “The High Voltage Center of Corinth, which we are inaugurating today, is a project of exceptional importance, as it is expected to contribute significantly to the transfer of electricity to and from the Peloponnese. This is an infrastructure of high, technological specifications, which – among other things – provides the possibility of ensuring the safe operation of new power stations from Renewable Energy Sources. In fact, the Corinth transmission system has been structured in such a way that it will form, in the future, the basis for the electrical interconnection of the Dodecanese with mainland Greece. The most important, however, benefit of initiatives of this nature concerns the energy security of consumers, which is equivalent to the continuous availability of energy sources at affordable prices.”