AVAX Group builds power station in Romania

The ceremony for the arrival of the first gas turbine at the Mintia Combined Cycle Power Plant, one of the largest energy projects in Europe, implemented by the AVAX Group in Deva, Romania, was concluded.

The ceremony was attended by the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsou, the president of AVAX Group Christos Ioannou and the CEO of the Group Konstantinos Mitzalis.

The Mintia Combined Cycle Power Plant project has a total generated power of 1750 MW and will play an important role in Romania’s energy sufficiency.

The new combined cycle plant will have two gas turbines of the highest technology class 9000HL and one steam turbine from Siemens Energy, using natural gas as fuel.

The assignment of the project to AVAX seals the long-term successful cooperation of the two companies since 2016, following the completion of two power generation units with a total capacity of 3,150 MW in Baghdad, Iraq.

Also present at the ceremony was the Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Natalia Elena Intotero, as well as other government officials, MPs and representatives of the local administration.