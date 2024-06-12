ION Chocolates announces the acquisition of 75% of Lavdas Confectionery

ION Chocolates announced the acquisition of 75% of Lavdas Confectionery.

The merger of the two historic Greek companies will create economies of scale and further strengthen their growth in the markets they operate in, creating additional value for employees, partners and consumers.

ION SA, with a history of 94 years, has also been active in the confectionery industry from 1930 to 2016, offering iconic products on the market. Lavdas SA has been active since 1953 in the field of candy production, with great success in the Greek market, while in recent years it has penetrated the markets of Europe, the USA, Asia and the Arab states, where it addresses more than 50% of its products. The latest great success is the creation of the ZERO product.

Referring to the completion of the acquisition, Spyros Theodoropoulos, Vice President of ION SA, said: “Today we are announcing an extremely important agreement for our industry. It is our great pleasure to welcome another historic Greek company, Lavdas, into our family. We share the same values and ethos with the people who have built this great company. Our goal is to develop and strengthen extroversion so that we can continue to offer our products to even more consumers around the world.”

In their joint statement regarding the agreement, the shareholders of Lavdas SA said: “We are excited that our company finds in ION an important partner. With ION’s guidance, and incorporating our own candy expertise, we will continue to grow and innovate, remaining faith to the quality and values that have built our brands and unique heritage.”