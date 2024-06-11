TMS Group and Lloyd’s Register team up for Energy Transition Strategy Project

TMS Tankers and TMS Cardiff Gas have entered into a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register (LR), as part of an ambitious Energy Transition Strategy Program (ETSP).

The collaboration will explore and define compliance pathways that will facilitate the TMS Group’s fleet transition towards sustainable and environmentally compliant operations.

The project will focus on three critical strategies to address the energy transition of TMS Group’s fleet. The collaboration will feature a comprehensive analysis, examining TMS’ existing business and sustainability strategies by evaluating ongoing initiatives, performance efficiencies, and alternative fuels, to understand the baseline emissions and operational constraints.

The partnership will then focus on a detailed examination of TMS Group’s compliance with Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations and its strategies to meet future environmental regulations such as the European Union’s Fit for 55 initiative and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) mid-term measures. LR will conduct a gap assessment as part of this analysis.

The project will conclude with a strategic roadmap developed using the analyses. This will include short, medium, and long-term initiatives to ensure the TMS fleet remains compliant with evolving environmental regulations while minimizing operational disruptions.

The collaboration will also feature continuous progress tracking, regular stakeholder meetings, and the delivery of detailed reports to ensure transparency and alignment with TMS Group’s strategic goals.

George Kourelis, General Manager of TMS Tankers Ltd.& TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd., commented: “We are in an era of changes, investing heavily in new construction and fleet expansion, ensuring that our fleet remains energy efficient. It is imperative that we explore all potential future compliance pathways and strategies to ensure our fleet meets future environmental regulations.”

On his part, Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer of Lloyd’s Register, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to work alongside TMS in this strategic partnership. This project represents a significant step towards sustainable shipping, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise to help TMS navigate the complexities of the energy transition.”

Theo Kourmpelis, Strategic Business Partner at Lloyd’s Register, stressed the significance of the collaboration: “TMS is a strategic partner for us, and we are very keen to work with the group on this groundbreaking project. We are eager to see the outcomes and help TMS achieve its sustainability goals.”