Taxpayers faced with tsunami of taxes in the next seven months

Taxpayers are facing a new “tax tsunami” over the next seven months as, in addition to the price spike hitting family budgets, they will have to pay a series of taxes.

In particular, after April-May, a period with limited tax obligations compared to the rest of the year, they are now faced with a package of taxes they will have to pay. Based on the budget data, the taxpayers will have to pay 39.425 billion euros between June and December, compared to approximately 23.5 billion they paid in the first five months, so that at the end of the year the target of tax revenues amounting to 62.899 billion euros is reached.

In 2024 the “champion” month in terms of tax revenues is July, when the amount of 6.7 billion euros is expected to flow into the state coffers, while the month with the less “obligations” was March. It is estimated that around 3.7 billion euros were collected. Among the main tax obligations are the income tax of natural and legal persons, the remaining installments of the National Income Tax, as well as vehicle circulation taxes.

However, the finance ministry argues that the increased flow of taxes comes from the growth of incomes, due to higher salaries and pensions as well as the containment of tax evasion.