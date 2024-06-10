Energy suppliers are called on to pay tax of 258 million euros

The “public coffers” are expected to be enhanced with an amount of around 258 million euros from the collection of the extraordinary tax that was imposed on suppliers during the energy crisis as a result of the surplus profits they had due to high prices.

These are the so-called excess revenues of the suppliers, with the aforementioned amount covering the period from August 2022 until the end of 2023. According to the latest information from “Naftemporiki”, the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority submitted a few days ago the relevant study to the Interior Ministry.

According to the method that has been decided, the companies are asked to pay 60% of the total amount immediately, while the remaining 40% will be collected when the final settlement is made.