Official European election results (100% of votes counted)

A total of 21 MEPs will represent Greece in the next European Parliament following the election process held on Sunday.

New Democracy party garnered 28.31% of the votes and seven seats in the European Parliament. The main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, received 14.92% and four seats. Third is PASOK-Movement for Change with 12.79% and three seats.

A nationalist party Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) reached 9.30%, securing two seats, surpassing the communist KKE, which received 9.25% with also two seats.

Another nationalist party, Niki, entered the European Parliament with one seat after receiving 4.37%.

Plefsi Eleftherias and the Voice of Reason each won one seat, with 3.40% and 3.04% respectively.

In detail: