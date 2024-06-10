Official European election results (100% of votes counted)

A total of 21 MEPs will represent Greece in the next European Parliament following the election process held on Sunday.
New Democracy party garnered 28.31% of the votes and seven seats in the European Parliament. The main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, received 14.92% and four seats. Third is PASOK-Movement for Change with 12.79% and three seats.
A nationalist party Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) reached 9.30%, securing two seats, surpassing the communist KKE, which received 9.25% with also two seats.
Another nationalist party, Niki, entered the European Parliament with one seat after receiving 4.37%.
Plefsi Eleftherias and the Voice of Reason each won one seat, with 3.40% and 3.04% respectively.
In detail:
- New Democracy, 28.31%, seats 7
- Syriza-Progressive Alliance, 14.92%, seats 4
- PASOK -Movement For Change (PASOK-KINAL), 12.79%, seats 3
- Elliniki Lysi, 9.30%, seats 2
- Greek Communist Party (KKE), 9.25%, seats 2
- Niki, 4.37%, seat 1
- Plefsi Eleftherias, 3.40%, seat 1
- Voice of Logic, 3.04%, seat 1
- Other parties, 14.63%