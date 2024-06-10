Skaramangas on track for full recovery

The Skaramangas Shipyards want to regain a leading role in the Mediterranean, which under the new ownership of the shipowner George Prokopiou are progressing step by step, in order to become a center of sustainable, green development and technological innovation. Their acquisition took place after an international tender, which was won by Milina Enterprises Company Limited, a company owned by George Prokopiou, with an offer of 37,316,041.88 euros, increased by 22% from the starting price. A successful pre-contractual audit by the Audit Court followed and the shipyard was handed over to the new investor with the transfer of the property from the Public Real Estate Company.

Prokopiou also acquired control of the plots, facilities and equipment belonging to Hellenic Shipyards SA, which is in liquidation, for 25,200,000 euros. The shipowner’s entry into the Skaramangas Shipyards was immediately marked by the full compensation of the personnel, as well as the passing of an amendment in the Parliament that regulated the maintenance issues of the Navy’s submarines.

Development Plans

Prokopiou has characterized the development of the Skaramangas Shipyards as his personal bet, pointing out that “the sea is the Greeks’ field.” The Greek shipowner, who has the second largest fleet in the country in terms of tonnage – a total of 16.1 million DWT – and has 63 commercial ships under construction (tankers, bulk carriers and LNG carriers), is in no hurry to implement his plan, since first he wants to “put in order” a shipyard that was practically abandoned for a decade.