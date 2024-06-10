‘Naftemporiki’ survey: Greek shipping companies show improved performance in terms of ESG

Greek shipping companies listed on the US stock exchange showed improved performance in terms of Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) in 2022.

According to a survey by “Naftemporiki” on the ESG reports of listed Greek shipowners, the great majority managed to optimize the environmental profile of their fleets, lowering the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), but also the Operational Energy Efficiency Index (EEOI).

Important steps have also been taken in the field of workforce inclusion and diversity. The role of women is steadily strengthened in shipping companies’ offices, increasingly assuming positions of responsibility either on the boards of directors or as heads of specific departments. Of course, women still remain at lower levels compared to those of men, while the number of women employed on ships is quite limited. This, however, may be connected to the reduced attractiveness of the maritime profession to the young generation.

It is noted that almost all listed companies greatly increased their potential in crews, as a result of the significant expansion of their fleets.

The list compiled by “Naftemporiki” includes the 15 companies that published reports for 2022, out of a total of 26 traded on the US stock exchange until the end of 2023.