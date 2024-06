Exit polls gave the following results at the European elections in Greece:

New Democracy, 28.0-32.0%

Syriza-Progressive Alliance, 15.2-18.2%

PASOK-Movement For Change (PASOK-KINAL), 10.9-13.9%

Greek Communist Party (KKE), 7.9-10.3%

Elliniki Lysi, 7.6-10.0%

Niki, 2.9-4.9%

Plefsi Eleftherias, 2.6-4.6%

Voice of Logic, 2.2-3.6%

ΜeRA 25, 2.0-3.4%

Patriots, 1.4-2.8%

Nea Aristera, 1.3-2.7%

Democrats, 0.7-1.7%

Kosmos, 0.5-1.5%

Rest of parties, 2.6-4.6%