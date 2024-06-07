AEGEAN 600: Record participation with 70 sailboats from 25 countries

The 4th AEGEAN 600 (July 5-13) organized for the fourth consecutive year by the Hellenic Offshore Sailing Club (HOSC) with co-organizer the Olympic Marine, will take place on Sunday, July 7, with a new record participation.

The entries amount to 70 vessels, including the most famous sailboats in the world.

The impressive LUCKY (former Rambler 88) of the American Bryon Ehrhart, but also the three Volvos (two 70 and one 65 feet).

In fact, one Volvo Open 70 (formerly I Love Poland), now belongs to the owner of Olympic Marine George Prokopiou, while the other similar boat L4/TRIFORK (formerly Ericsson 4), is owned by the Dutch businessman Joern Larsen, skippered by the Danish race winner Maxi Jens Dolmer, who has also won the 2008-2009 Volvo Ocean Race.

The above sailboats but also the Botin 56 BLACK PEARL of the Austrian Stefan Jentzsch and the two MOD 70 trimarans, the ARGO of the American Jason Carroll and the “sister boat” ZOULOU from France – skippered by the very experienced and distinguished in multihull racing Erik Maris, are just some of the 70 boats that will set sail from the Temple of Poseidon in the Aegean.

The aim is to obtain the precious prize, a faithful silver copy of the Attic krater of the 5th BC. century but also to break the track record of 45 hours, 5 minutes and 25 seconds, held by the boat LEOPARD 3 since 2023.

But also for the winners of individual categories, silver prizes are provided, faithful copies of ancient objects from the Museum Benaki.

An important addition is the involvement of Rolex as the OFFICIAL WATCH of the AEGEAN 600.

The Aegean 600 is one of the 600 nautical mile sailing races supported by Rolex as part of its 70-year association with the sport of sailing.

Participating crews have to face the exciting challenges and unique features of this race, just like the historic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Rolex Fastnet Race and Rolex Middle Sea Race.