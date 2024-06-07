Saracakis to “Naftemporiki”: Lack of green fuels production and distribution infrastructure

The CEO of Ionic Dimitris Frank Saracakis in an interview with “Naftemporiki” described the major challenges of the road to decarbonization. Tramp shipping, such as the Greek one, does not follow standardized, long-term scheduled itineraries, like regular lines. It is estimated to make up around 80% of the global fleet.

Saracakis explained that the technologies for the green transition of shipping may exist, but what is missing is the infrastructure, i.e. the production of these fuels in the so-called “green” way in sufficient quantities and their distribution to ports throughout the people.

“For some intermediate solutions, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), there is an infrastructure, but limited to a few large ports. Therefore they are only suitable for scheduled lines (coastal shipping), container transport (PCC) that can plan their refueling at the specific ports months or years in advance,” he noted.

However, he emphasized that “the Ionic fleet, like the majority of the Greek fleet, does not consist of regular ships, therefore the infrastructure currently and in the medium term will not even exist in 95% of the ports they approach.”

Regarding the attitude of the charterers, he said that “on the non-regular lines, regardless of the lengthy formalities, we observe that the charterers, being further away from the consumers, are not willing to pay the extra cost.”

“However, the banks are positive about such financing, which helps their own goals of reducing their footprint,” he noted.