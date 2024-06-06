‘L’Oréal for the Future’ includes Greece in its program

The French multinational company has included Greece in the L’Oréal for the Future global program, aiming to have a positive impact on both the environment and the society.

In this context, based on the company’s annual sustainability plan, L’Oréal Hellas’ new venture includes the creation of a micro forest in the heart of Athens, in collaboration with the Municipality of Athens.

The project includes the planting in the first phase of approximately 5,000 plant species in an area close to Ano Kipseli.

The aim of this effort is to create the conditions for a forest that will have acquired in 10 years the growth characteristics of a 20-30-year-old habitat, with more than 10,000 plant species and rich biodiversity.

The forest will also contribute to the improvement of the microclimate of the area by reducing the local temperature by up to 6 degrees, the absorption of up to 400 kg of CO2 on an annual basis, as well as the substantial strengthening of the local chloro fauna.

According to Alessandra Delfini, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Hellas, “L’Oréal Hellas demonstrates its continuous commitment to Sustainable Development, investing in the long-term perspective, but also in business solutions based on sustainable practices.

For us, economic and social goals are inextricably linked. The data we use is completely reliable and, moreover, is controlled by the most authoritative international organizations.

Therefore, our commitments related to the field of Sustainable Development are totally aligned with the principles of the L’Oréal for the Future program.

The initiative for the creation of a microForest in the Athens area is a very ambitious project that requires a collective effort, in order to spread the benefits of biodiversity to the city and its citizens.”

It should be noted that all the company’s facilities in Greece operate with 100% renewable energy in view of the goal of 100% renewable energy sources by 2025, while the aim of the program is to reduce CO2 by 50% during the transportation of products. Regarding the reduction of water consumption in Greece, additional components and automations have been installed in the company’s networks.

Regarding biodiversity, the group’s goal is that by 2030, 100% of the facilities will have a positive impact on the biodiversity of the respective area.

Double digit growth rate

Moreover, the company is expected to show a double-digit growth rate in 2023 compared to 2022.