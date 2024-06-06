Dragnis to “N”: Ordering new ships a very “expensive sport”

Unpredictable situations and the volatile factor determine the shipping markets lately. The drought in the Panama Canal, the war in Ukraine, and the conflicts in the Middle East are among the factors changing the landscape in the shipping industry, Goldenport Group’s CEO, John Dragnis, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki”.

The group is active in wet and dry cargo in ocean shipping, but also in marine tourism through Golden Yachts.

Regarding investments in new eco ships, with the goal of decarbonizing shipping by 2050, Dragnis stated that “today, ordering new ships is a very ‘expensive sport.’ And even with long-term deliveries. Today we cannot know what will happen when the ships are delivered, in 2027-2028.”

In 2019 and 2022 he proceeded with orders for eco ships with conventional fuels, while he has made an opening in methanol. According to his estimates, LNG, methanol and carbon capture will be the technologies that will have the lead. He also characterized human resources as the most important factor in shipping.

Regarding maritime tourism and yachts, Dragnis pointed out that the group wants to give its activities the largest possible Greek footprint. However, he emphasized that in “yachting you only need the same criteria for everyone.”