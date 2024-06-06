Lamda: Green bond capital to finance green investments amounts to 91 million euros

Lamda Development celebrated the World Environment Day with substantial actions to protect the environment, unfolding through the creation of the new city in Ellinikon, the shopping centers and the marinas, whose operation is based on sustainable development.

In particular, an 18.1% reduction in CO2e emissions was achieved in 2023 compared to 2022, as well as a 4.1% reduction in energy consumption. Also, the amount of waste diverted due to alternative, circular management reached 1.2 million tons. The green bond capital allocated to finance green investments amounted to 91 million euros.

Regarding the Ellinikon project, the CEO of Lamda Development Odysseas Athanasiou pointed out that the new city under development is based on the principles of the circular economy with all the positive implications this entails both for new city being created and for the microclimate of the wider area.

It is also based on the fact that upon completion of the project, the area will consist of 70% greenery compared to 70% cement in the past.