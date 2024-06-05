Piraeus Tower: Greece’s first digital and bioclimatic skyscraper

The Tower of Piraeus, an investment which is expected to exceed 130 million euros, was inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the mayor of Piraeus, Yiannis Moralis.

Its reconstruction was carried out by Piraeus Tower S.A., a joint venture of Dimand with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Prodea Investment AEEAP, after signing a concession contract with the Municipality of Piraeus for 99 years.

This architectural landmark that welcomes around 2,000 employees, plus its visitors, is considered the starting point of the new Athenian Riviera and is located in the heart of one of the largest passenger ports in Europe.

The Piraeus Tower with 22 floors, a total height of 88 meters and a built-up area of 34,623 sq.m., hosts offices, retail stores, a gym, a Wellness and restaurant area.

So far, the lease of approximately 70% of its surfaces has been agreed, while it is expected to be fully leased during the current year. Among the leading companies that opened stores in the Tower are the INDITEX fashion group, with the Zara and Zara Home brands, and JD Sports, one of the largest sporting goods stores, who have leased 5,850 sq.m. and 1,200 sq.m. respectively.

The ground floor has been leased by a pharmacy of the Go To Health chain, which will occupy spaces of 180 sq.m.

The third floor will house the dining area, a Nice n Easy concept, while the fourth floor will house the Athlesis gym as well as a Wellness area.

In terms of office spaces, Dialectica, one of the fastest growing start-ups internationally, has leased 6,210 sq.m. from the 9th to the 14th floor, while the 22nd floor was leased by Byron Vassiliadis’ V Group.

The Piraeus Tower is going to be the country’s first digital and bioclimatic skyscraper with the highest Platinum certification according to the international sustainable development standard LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

In addition, it aims for another globally recognized certification that concerns the health, well-being and productivity of building users, the WELL (Well Building Standard) certification.