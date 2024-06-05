United Group: Fiber optic network connects Europe

The Athens-Thessaloniki interconnection, with a new optical fiber network that will unite Southeastern Europe with Western European hubs, was announced by United Group (UG), the parent company of Nova.

The infrastructure project, which is expected to be completed in 2025, strengthening existing connections with Turkey, the Middle East and Bulgaria, will be developed by United Fiber, a subsidiary of UG which was founded in Greece in 2021.

The total investment program of United Fiber (in all the countries where UG operates) amounts, according to a relevant United announcement, to 450 million euros (2024-2028).

So far in UG’s four markets – Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria and Slovenia – United Group has 60,000 kilometers of FTTH (to homes) and FTTC (to outdoor cabins) fiber network.

The activities of the commercial exploitation of the Athens – Thessaloniki network (wholesale) will be managed by another subsidiary of UG, United Group International (UGI).

In the meantime, BC Partners’ intention to sell United Group seems to be gathering the interest of analysts across Europe.