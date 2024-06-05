GEK Terna: Strategic partnership with Microsoft for digital transition and innovation

GEK Terna signed a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation with Microsoft, ensuring a framework of actions aimed at accelerating the digital transition and achieving the Group’s sustainable innovation and development goals.

The strategic cooperation between GEK TERNA Group and Microsoft includes the strengthening of the transition to Azure Cloud services, the improvement of a series of digital functions, the exploitation of data analysis perspectives with artificial intelligence, as well as the implementation of innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Center for Digital Innovation

The implementation of the above is also accompanied by the creation of a Digital Innovation Center (DiGiHub) within the Group, which will function as an overall reference center for digital innovation, bringing together the best practices of the sector through the successful adoption of Microsoft technological solutions, in collaboration with the IT departments of all Group companies.

The collaboration ensures the GEK TERNA Group access to best practices in the fields it operates in, to specialized Microsoft engineers, to the further development and integration of software and digital platforms such as M365, Azure, Power Platform, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, as well as access in the most modern IT technologies, but also the implementation of systematic training (upskilling & reskilling) for the human resources of the GEK TERNA Group.