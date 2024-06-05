Hellenic Environmental Center signs memorandum of cooperation with SIRC

The Hellenic Environmental Center SA (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed on June 4, in Athens, under the auspices of His Excellency Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, Chairman of the Board of SIRC Group, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Greece, Dr. Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ammar.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by the CEO of SIRC, Engineer Ziyad Al-Sheiha, and Dimitris Melissanidis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HEC, at the Posidonia International Maritime Exhibition 2024.

The MoU aims to create a partnership for the establishment of environmental processing centers that will provide recycling services for ships in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management, as well as recycling.

The partnership will explore and construct industrial waste processing facilities and jointly identify and assess strategic sites for industrial waste processing facilities, taking into account factors such as proximity to industrial centres, transport infrastructure and environmental impact.