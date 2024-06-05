Mitsotakis’ article to ‘Naftemporiki’: Steadily, closer to Europe with focus on investments

Five years since the 2019 European elections, but also five years since the first election of New Democracy in the government, we are called upon to vote again on June 9. The date marks a milestone and a common starting point for Greece and Europe towards new goals set for 2030. It is also an occasion to reflect on the past: the cycle of the financial crisis that has finally ended and the opening of a new cycle for Greece’s rejuvenation.

It is useful to remember that Greece has recently experienced a huge setback. GDP fell by almost 30%. Investments fell by 65%. And unemployment reached 28%. In the summer of 2019, the country turned the page with the cumulative growth of GDP per capita, more than double that of Europe. Investments have also increased, at constant prices, by 43%. While unemployment fell to 10%, as over 400,000 new jobs have been created.

The country is rapidly making up for lost ground. It has regained investment grade and is reducing public debt. But it is not yet at the level it deserves to be. That is why the State is proceeding with bold reforms in many fields: from fighting tax evasion, connecting POS with cash registers and taxing professionals fairly, to facilitating investments, speeding up the issuance of court decisions from 1,500 to 1,000 days.

A lot is happening. But there is still more to be done so that we can continue to march “steadily, closer to Europe.” With knowledge, plan and consistency. Staying, however, away from past experiments that took us back. The ones that, now, the opposition brings back with a different ‘wrapper.’

Meanwhile, efforts continue on the social front, as the standard of living is still lagging behind that of advanced European states. Because while the national economy is on an upward trajectory, high prices remain the “elephant in the room.” Even if the average price level in our country increased cumulatively less than in the eurozone. Despite harmonized inflation falling to 2.3% in May from 3.2% in April. In addition, the minimum wage has increased by 28% and the average by 19%.

However, the reforms must continue in order to eventually release the creative, productive forces of the country. Supporting the economy with new investment. Increasing national exports. And creating opportunities for every Greek woman and every Greek man.

This is also the reason why we call on the citizens to strengthen New Democracy in the European elections, responding to those who ask for the reversal of this promising course. Not only because it is the party that put Greece in the European family and kept it there when it was in danger. Not only because in the previous five years it achieved a lot in Brussels. Establishing the borders of the Evros as European. Leading the way for a cap on gas prices during the energy crisis. And securing 36 billion euros from the Development Fund.

But, above all, because today it is the only force in Greece with a European agenda, in which our national priorities are aligned with the European ones. Because Athens has a lot to claim from Brussels: More resources, so that our businesses can become more competitive. A flexible Common Agricultural Policy. But also a more effective migration perspective. Regulating, also, the unfair practices of some multinationals, which fuel inflation. And, of course, a single defense across our continent.

Therefore, the elections of June 9 are not the right time to show indifference, abstinence or protest. They are critical for many reasons.

A vote for New Democracy means a vote for a European Greece. However, it also means a stronger national voice in the decision-making centers. To co-shape the priorities of the Union in the next 5 years through the European People’s Party. The group of European center-right parties, in which the New Democracy is the strongest force. But also so that the government can claim from a better position what our country needs for its own future.

We keep looking forward. With knowledge of the weaknesses that must be overcome, as well as our strengths that must be multiplied. Drawing confidence from what we have achieved. Because, without a doubt, our country is today in a much better place than it was in 2019. And our goal is for the country to be in a much better position than that of 2023.

More productive, stronger, more fair socially. Greener and more digital. Ready to move forward to getting “steadily, closer to Europe.”